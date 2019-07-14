Motorcyclist seriously injured following Scarborough crash

A motorcyclist is in serious condition following a crash in the west end of Scarborough on Sunday.

Police say the collision happened at the intersection of Lawrence and Victoria Park avenues. Officers were called to the scene around 1:10 p.m. and it was initially thought the motorcyclist had fallen off the motorcycle, Cst. David Hopkinson, a spokesperson for Toronto police told Global News.

COLLISION:

Lawrence Av + Victoria Park Av

-Motorcycle crash

-Motorcycle is on fire

-Rider thrown clear

-Serious injuries

-Lawrence Av will be closed

-EMS with rider

-Being taken to hospital#GO1317528

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 14, 2019

It was later believed, however, that the motorcyclist had struck a car, before colliding into a tree or a post, Hopkinson said.

The rider was thrown from his motorcycle in the crash. Emergency crews transported the motorcyclist to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No other details have been provided about the motorcyclist at this time. Police have closed Lawrence Avenue as they investigate.