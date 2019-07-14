Traffic
July 14, 2019 3:58 pm

Motorcyclist seriously injured following Scarborough crash

By Web Writer  Global News

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A motorcyclist is in serious condition following a crash in the west end of Scarborough on Sunday.

Police say the collision happened at the intersection of Lawrence and Victoria Park avenues. Officers were called to the scene around 1:10 p.m. and it was initially thought the motorcyclist had fallen off the motorcycle, Cst. David Hopkinson, a spokesperson for Toronto police told Global News.

It was later believed, however, that the motorcyclist had struck a car, before colliding into a tree or a post, Hopkinson said.

The rider was thrown from his motorcycle in the crash. Emergency crews transported the motorcyclist to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No other details have been provided about the motorcyclist at this time. Police have closed Lawrence Avenue as they investigate.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crash
Injury
Lawrence
Motorcycle
Motorcyclist
Scarborough
Serious
Victoria Park

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.