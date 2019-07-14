Motorcyclist seriously injured following Scarborough crash
A motorcyclist is in serious condition following a crash in the west end of Scarborough on Sunday.
Police say the collision happened at the intersection of Lawrence and Victoria Park avenues. Officers were called to the scene around 1:10 p.m. and it was initially thought the motorcyclist had fallen off the motorcycle, Cst. David Hopkinson, a spokesperson for Toronto police told Global News.
It was later believed, however, that the motorcyclist had struck a car, before colliding into a tree or a post, Hopkinson said.
The rider was thrown from his motorcycle in the crash. Emergency crews transported the motorcyclist to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
No other details have been provided about the motorcyclist at this time. Police have closed Lawrence Avenue as they investigate.
