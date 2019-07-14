Canada
Man crashes into house in Glace Bay, N.S., causing heavy damage

Firefighters from Glace Bay responded to a report of a vehicle that had entered a house on Beacon Street with entrapment.

Glace Bay Volunteer Fire Department
A 33-year-old man from Sydney smashed into a house in the town of Glace Bay, N.S., on Saturday.

At 10:45 p.m., Cape Breton Regional Police and East Patrols responded to a report of the crash at 99 Beacon St.

According to police, the house sustained heavy damage and the lone occupant was visibly upset, but not injured.

Glace Bay Fire Service used the jaws of life to pull the man out from the vehicle, which was a Chevy Cobalt.

The man was transported to Cape Breton Regional Hospital via EHS and sustained non-life threatening injuries

Police suspect alcohol played a factor in this incident.

