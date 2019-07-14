Alouettes part ways with GM Kavis Reed

The Montreal Alouettes announced on Sunday that the organization has relieved general manager Kavis Reed of his duties.

Assistant general manager of player personnel Joe Mack, head coach Khari Jones and director of football operations Patrick Donovan will share the day-to-day management duties, according to the team.

“Joe Mack will now have oversight of all football operations, but the team will be jointly managed with Khari Jones,” said Alouettes president and CEO Patrick Boivin.

“Specifically, coach Jones will now be responsible for our active roster on a daily basis, and Joe will oversee all player personnel and football operation matters, including salary cap, contracts, operations and logistics. Patrick Donovan remains director of football operations. These are standout individuals and are steadfast on collaboratively doing what is best for this team to win.”

The Alouettes are 2-2 this season following yesterday’s 36-19 win over the Ottawa Redblacks.

Reed joined the Alouettes in 2015 as the club’s special teams coordinator. He was appointed assistant head coach a year later and took on GM duties in December 2016.

In his first foray into CFL management Reed has the unenviable task of replacing Jim Popp, who led the franchise to eight Grey Cup appearances _ and three wins _ over his 21 seasons in the post before being fired Nov. 7.

