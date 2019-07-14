Body found washed ashore in Scarborough, police treating death as ‘suspicious’

Toronto police are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious” death after a body was found washed ashore at Bluffer’s Park Marina in Scarborough on Sunday morning.

Police said the body was found in a state of decomposition. No other details were provided about the deceased person.

Officers say they will be treating the death as suspicious.

Investigators have cordoned off the area which is at the foot of Scarborough Bluffs, as they complete their investigation.