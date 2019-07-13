Draw held ahead of 2019 Junior Little League Canadian Championships in Lethbridge

The City of Lethbridge getting ready to host a big ball tournament, welcoming teams from across Canada. The 2019 Junior Little League Canadian Championships open later this month.

Organizers and players gathered at Spitz Stadium for a draw to determine the schedule. Tournament president Kevin Kvame says the host team is ready to get the tournament started.

“I think our host team is excited about getting the opportunity to play in the national championship,” Kvame said.

For the young players, it’s already been a pretty long season to get to this point.

“It’s a round robin tournament, so there’s three games a day for seven days, then the semi-finals and then the championship,” Kvame added.

The Lethbridge Junior Bulls are looking forward to playing in front of a home crowd.

“It’s always an honour when you get to hold a tournament in your own community and it’s a really good experience for the kids,” said Tim Neufeld, summer ball director with Southwest Little League.

“Over the last 10 years we’ve had a lot of kids go through this, and all that feedback trickles down to the younger kids. They’re all very excited to participate and looking forward to some really good games.”

The winner of the championships will move on the world series in Taylor, Michigan starting August 11th.