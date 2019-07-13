World
July 13, 2019 8:38 pm

Iran will continue exporting oil under any conditions: Iranian foreign minister

By Staff Reuters

WATCH ABOVE: Iran says it'll continue exporting oil under no matter what

A A

Iran will continue its oil exports under any conditions, Iran‘s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told his British counterpart Jeremy Hunt in a telephone call on Saturday, according to a statement on the Iranian foreign ministry website.

READ MORE: Iran surpassed its limit on stockpiled enriched uranium: Here’s what can happen next

Zarif also said Britain should quickly release the Grace 1 oil tanker, which was seized last week by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria.

WATCH: Oil tanker bound for Syria seized in Gibraltar for sanctions-busting

Hunt told Zarif that Britain would facilitate the release of the tanker if Tehran gave guarantees it would not go to Syria, Hunt wrote on Twitter.

© 2019 Reuters

Report an error
British oil tanker
Grace 1
Iran
Iran oil
Iran oil export
Javad Zarif
Jeremy Hunt
Oil
oil export Iran
oil exports Iran
Oil Iran

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.