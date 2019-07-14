alzheimer's spike ball
NHL stars play spikeball at Lower Canada College to raise money for Alzheimer’s research

Photojournalist  Global News

NHL rivals Anthony Duclair (left) and Kris Letang (3rd from left) formed a spike ball team on Saturday in Montreal. Jul 13, 2019.

Dan Spector / Global News
There was some NHL star power in NDG on Saturday raising money for Alzheimer’s research.

Quebec-born New York Islanders forward Anthony Beauvillier had his second annual Spike Ball for Alzheimer’s tournament at Lower Canada College.

Some of his fellow Quebec NHLers also took part in the fundraiser.

Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang was on hand, as well as the Ottawa Senators’ Thomas Chabot and Anthony Duclair.

For Beauvillier, Alzheimer’s touches close to home. Two of his grandparents died of the disease.

“I would see my mom come home crying because her mom or her dad didn’t recognize her. It wasn’t easy,” Beauvillier told Global News.

“It was tough for me and my brother, too. Going to see my grandmother, she wouldn’t recognize us, wouldn’t say our names or anything. It’s something I don’t wish on anyone; it’s really hard to go through.

“I’m happy I can use my name to do something about it.”

Pro hockey players from the ECHL, AHL and European leagues also took part in the tournament.

Beauvillier said he anticipated the money raised this year would be double the $11,000 raised at the inaugural tournament in 2018.

