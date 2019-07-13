Annual downtown block party in Kelowna a blend of music, entertainment, food, sports

Hundreds of people and scores of vendors have gathered in Kelowna’s downtown core for the city’s annual block party.

The once-a-year event on Bernard Avenue, which is closed off to traffic, started at 10 a.m. on Saturday and runs until 4 p.m.

The free party, according to the city, “fuses culture, art, food, shopping and entertainment.”

READ MORE: Kelowna's 2018 downtown block party

More than 150 vendors have lined the street, along with a variety of organizations, such as the Central Okanagan Dog Agility Club.

“This is one of our favourite [demonstrations] because the crowd is so supportive,” said Lorna Rowland of the Central Okanagan Dog Agility Club, noting the organization also held a demonstration July 1.

WATCH BELOW (Aired July 3, 2019): Couple describe mayhem after being struck by ATV at B.C. music festival

“We showcase the dogs. It’s how to train your dog positively, without correction and stuff, and we just have a blast. And the dogs like to show off, too — more than the people, maybe.”

Rowland said following demonstrations, people contact the organization to become a member. For more about the club, click here.

WATCH BELOW (Aired July 3, 2019): Outdoor concerts free all summer in Kelowna

Also hosting a display were the Okanagan College men’s and women’s basketball teams.

“For three years we’ve done it,” said OC men’s head coach Dino Gini. “It’s a great atmosphere, to be in the middle of it, this downtown party.”

Gini said the display helps promote the programs.

“This is just another way of marketing our program to these kids, who can stay home and play,” said Gini. “Right now, we have a lot of Okanagan [players] on our team.

“It’s solid fun and a great way to spend an afternoon, hanging out and playing ball.”