Nathan Bedford Forrest Day, after early Ku Klux Klan leader, proclaimed in Tennessee

Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is facing backlash for signing a proclamation ordering a day to honour Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, an early leader of the Ku Klux Klan.

Lee told reporters this week that a 1969 state law required him to sign the proclamation but declined to say whether he believed the law should be repealed.

The proclamation designates July 13 as “Nathan Bedford Forrest Day.”

Forrest was a Confederate cavalry general who had amassed a fortune as a plantation owner and slave trader in Memphis before the Civil War.

By Friday, Lee was receiving pushback from both Republicans and Democrats for signing the proclamation.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted signing it was wrong and urged Lee to change the law.

This is WRONG. Nathan Bedford Forrest was a Confederate general & a delegate to the 1868 Democratic Convention. He was also a slave trader & the 1st Grand Wizard of the KKK. Tennessee should not have an official day (tomorrow) honoring him. Change the law. https://t.co/XBgoRCBoI0 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 12, 2019

American history is complicated. As a general matter, we shouldn’t be tearing down historical statues or erasing our Founders, even though they were imperfect men. But we should also provide context where we can. And, we shouldn’t be issuing proclamations today honoring Klansmen. https://t.co/RwihClP4L7 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 12, 2019