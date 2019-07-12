World
July 12, 2019 8:26 pm

Nathan Bedford Forrest Day, after early Ku Klux Klan leader, proclaimed in Tennessee

By Staff The Associated Press

In this Aug. 18, 2017, file photo, a statue of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest sits in a park in Memphis, Tenn.

AP Photo/Adrian Sainz, File
A A

Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is facing backlash for signing a proclamation ordering a day to honour Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, an early leader of the Ku Klux Klan.

Lee told reporters this week that a 1969 state law required him to sign the proclamation but declined to say whether he believed the law should be repealed.

WATCH: April 28, 2017 — Tennessee lawmakers duped into honouring KKK leader

The proclamation designates July 13 as “Nathan Bedford Forrest Day.”

Forrest was a Confederate cavalry general who had amassed a fortune as a plantation owner and slave trader in Memphis before the Civil War.

READ MORE: Tennessee lawmakers ‘tricked’ into honouring early KKK leader

By Friday, Lee was receiving pushback from both Republicans and Democrats for signing the proclamation.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted signing it was wrong and urged Lee to change the law.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
bill lee nathan bedford forrest
bill lee nathan bedford forrest day
bill lee tennessee nathan bedford forrest day
Ku Klux Klan
Nathan Bedford Forrest
nathan bedford forrest day
nathan bedford forrest day tennessee
nathan bedford forrest ku klux klan
tennessee nathan bedford forrest day

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.