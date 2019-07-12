Simcoe County provides $500,000 in funding to support area hospices

On Thursday, Simcoe County provided $500,000 to support area hospices and to increase hospice services by expanding access to end-of-life care in home-like environments.

The funds are part of Simcoe County’s three-year, $1.5-million commitment between 2017 and 2019 to create greater access to residential hospice care.

This year’s $500,000 allocation was issued to Hospice Georgian Triangle in Collingwood, Hospice Huronia in Penetanguishene, Mariposa House Hospice in Orillia and Matthews House Hospice in Alliston.

“We recognize the demand for palliative care services is growing, and our funding of the Simcoe County Hospice Alliance will help ensure that our most vulnerable residents continue to have access to vital high-quality end-of-life care,” Simcoe County warden George Cornell said in a statement.

The funds are allocated by the Simcoe County Hospice Alliance, which was formed to look at regional planning and to project the capital needs across Simcoe County.

“Matthews House Hospice and the Simcoe County Hospice Alliance are fortunate to receive support from the County of Simcoe, for capital costs,” Matthews House Hospice CEO Kimberly Woodland said in a statement.

“The construction of 25 new residential hospice beds for the residents living and dying in the County is a wonderful gift.

Simcoe County Hospice Alliance is comprised of representatives from all its area hospices, including Hospice Georgian Triangle, Hospice Huronia, Mariposa House Hospice, Matthews House Hospice and Hospice Simcoe.

