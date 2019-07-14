Marianopolis College soccer whiz heading to Princeton on scholarship

A young Marianopolis College student and soccer whiz has earned the opportunity of a lifetime — a scholarship to prestigious Princeton University, where he’ll play for the Tigers.

“It’s always been my dream to go to one of the top universities in the world,” said Tristano Fasulo, a midfielder who was the captain of the Montreal Impact Academy.

I caught up with Tristano Fasulo today. He recently learned he's going to get most of his studies at Princeton University paid for. He's a soccer whiz from Blainville who recently finished Marianopolis College. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/eFripfTNpl — Billy Shields (@billyshields) July 12, 2019

About 90 percent of Fasulo’s studies will be covered by Princeton. It will mean that he becomes not only the only member of his family to attend an Ivy League school, but the first one to attend university.

READ MORE: Real Madrid in Montreal for more than a week of training

“Knowing that my own son is not only going to university but going to Princeton is pretty amazing,” said Genevieve Landry, his mother.

Fasulo's mother is over the moon. He will become not only the first member of his family to attend an Ivy League school, but the first one to attend university. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/I3HWbgA6cI — Billy Shields (@billyshields) July 12, 2019

Fasulo plays midfielder and is described as a “box-to-box” player that can cover the entire field. He hopes to continue to play after university, but if that doesn’t pan out, he’s confident he’ll be well set-up in the future.

When he learned about Princeton’s offer, “as soon as I hung up the phone I was jumping up and down,” he said.

WATCH: (July 10, 2019) U.S. Women’s World Cup champions honoured with ticker-tape parade in NYC