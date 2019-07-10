Real Madrid in Montreal for more than a week of training
Real Madrid is in town as part of a training junket in advance of a tour across the United States.
The team is using the Montreal Impact’s practice facilities on the city’s east end, taking advantage of the city’s cooler temperatures during the summer months.
Swarms of fans gathered by the entrance of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel downtown, where the team is staying.
READ MORE: GOAL Initiatives soccer tournament kicks off in Montreal to help those in need
Team manager and former Real Madrid star Zinedine Zidane signed autographs Wednesday afternoon outside the hotel. Global News spoke to a lucky recipient.
“It was awesome,” said Roberto Barrera, a fan who was there from 7 a.m. in the morning.
“It’s a dream come true.”
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Rays owner says shared season with Montreal is best option
The team is practicing at Montreal’s practice facilities on the east end of town, on Notre-Dame Street. Fans gathered there as well in front of a substantial police presence.
Real Madrid is scheduled to be in town until July 19, when they begin a stateside stretch in which they play Arsenal, Bayern Munich and their crosstown rival, Atlético de Madrid.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.