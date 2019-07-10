Real Madrid in Montreal for more than a week of training

Real Madrid is in town as part of a training junket in advance of a tour across the United States.

The team is using the Montreal Impact’s practice facilities on the city’s east end, taking advantage of the city’s cooler temperatures during the summer months.

Swarms of fans gathered by the entrance of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel downtown, where the team is staying.

Zinedine Zidane was outside the Ritz-Carlton this afternoon signing autographs. Real Madrid are in town for training in advance of a U.S. tour. People are swarming in front of the hotel to catch a glimpse of the team. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/YD3EzUCdUm — Billy Shields (@billyshields) July 11, 2019

Team manager and former Real Madrid star Zinedine Zidane signed autographs Wednesday afternoon outside the hotel. Global News spoke to a lucky recipient.

“It was awesome,” said Roberto Barrera, a fan who was there from 7 a.m. in the morning.

“It’s a dream come true.”

Roberto Barrera told me he was waiting in front of the hotel since 7 a.m. He was one of the lucky ones to get Zidane's signature and catch a selfie with him. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/QUpWbcCCUY — Billy Shields (@billyshields) July 11, 2019

The team is practicing at Montreal’s practice facilities on the east end of town, on Notre-Dame Street. Fans gathered there as well in front of a substantial police presence.

Real Madrid is scheduled to be in town until July 19, when they begin a stateside stretch in which they play Arsenal, Bayern Munich and their crosstown rival, Atlético de Madrid.