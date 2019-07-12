Stolen bikes equal broken hearts for Indigenous Christian Fellowship

Six stolen bikes symbolize added hardship for those already experiencing it.

The Indigenous Christian Fellowship (ICF) in Regina had six bikes and four winter tires stolen from them overnight Wednesday. But the bikes are what hurt the most.

“It’s very discouraging,” ICF executive director Bert Adema said.

“It sets you back,” he said. “One: you have to replace the locks and two: you the know the work that was done by volunteers is all for not and the donations [given] by people has been abused.”

Staff discovered the bikes were stolen Wednesday morning. The bikes were in sea cans and the locks to the containers had been cut.

“People entered the shipping containers and people helped themselves to a number of bikes,” Adema explained.

The bike donation program has been running for 15 years, and in that time, it’s become something the community has come to rely on.

“For kids, we give them a bike, we give them a helmet, we give them a lock. For adults, we say you should have a lock and we give them a bike.”

Because of the thefts, those in need of a bike will have to stay that way for a little longer.

“People who don’t have a bike and can’t afford one, now have to wait longer for a bike.”

Adema said ICF is now looking into adding security cameras to the area to help prevent further thefts.

