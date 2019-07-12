Quebec Liberal Party leadership race to kick off in November

The Quebec Liberal Party announced on Friday that the party’s leadership race will begin on Nov. 23 during its autumn convention in Sherbrooke.

The race will last up to seven months before a vote takes places in spring 2020.

The vote will be in the form of a universal ballot according to a points system. All members in good standing will be able to vote and the votes will be weighted by Quebec riding and by age group.

The candidate who obtains 50 per cent plus one of the total points earned for all ridings will be elected as party leader. However, the process calls for one-third of the votes to be from members aged 25 and under for each riding.

As it stands, only one candidate has come forward to replace former leader and ex-prime minister Philippe Couillard.

Dominique Anglade, the Liberal MNA for Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne riding, announced on June 27 she was throwing her hat in the race.

Three MNAs indicated that they are considering the possibility of being candidates: Saint-Laurent MNA Marwah Rizqy, Maurice-Richard MNA Marie Montpetit, and former health minister Gaétan Barrette.

