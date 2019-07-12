Police investigate 2 reported bank robberies in Orillia, Ont.

Officers are investigating two reported bank robberies that took place in Orillia, OPP says.

As a result of the initial investigation, an arrest warrant has been issued for Avery Nickerson, 35, from Parry Sound, who has not yet been located, police add.

During the first incident, police say, a man walked into a bank in downtown Orillia alone and handed the teller a note demanding cash.

READ MORE: OPP investigating reported bank robbery in Parry Sound

According to officers, the suspect then fled the scene empty-handed through the bank’s rear parking lot.

About two hours after the first incident, the same man walked into a bank in the west end of Orillia, police say.

Again, the man handed the teller a note demanding cash, and an undisclosed amount of cash was handed over, officers say.

READ MORE: 45-year-old man charged with child porn, voyeurism offences in Collingwood: OPP

The suspect then exited the bank through the front entrance, OPP add.

According to police, no weapon was seen during either occurrence.

The OPP is continuing to search for the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: ‘Umbrella bandit’ wanted in connection to Burnaby bank robbery