Chilliwack man faces multiple charges for alleged sex assault, child pornography offences

A Chilliwack man who has lived across the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island is facing multiple charges for alleged sex assault and child pornography offences.

RCMP said Friday they arrested Robert Wayne Calvert, 49, on June 19 following a year-long police investigation into his activities.

Calvert faces three counts each of sexual interference and sexual assault, as well as one count of invitation to sexual touching.

He also faces two counts of making child pornography and one count each of distributing, accessing and possession of child pornography.

Police say the charges are connected to allegations dating as far back as January 2015.

Investigators won’t yet say exactly where else Calvert has lived in B.C., but are looking to hear from more potential victims to determine if more charges are warranted.

“We are asking anyone who feels they have information regarding our investigation to contact the Chilliwack RCMP or your local police agency,” Const. Blaine Wiese said in a statement.

Those with information helpful to police can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Calvert has been released from custody pending an upcoming court appearance on Oct. 9.