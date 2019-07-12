P.E.I. government offers help to make homes more energy efficient

The Prince Edward Island government is offering low-to-middle-income Islanders help to improve the energy efficiency of their homes and apartments.

Energy Minister Steven Myers says efficiency PEI’s Winter Warming program will help make homes winter-ready, while also helping the environment.

READ MORE: Ottawa and P.E.I. spending $14.5 million to build climate change research centre

The program will help with air sealing measures and energy efficient items and services such as the installation of a programmable thermostat.

Other services include caulking, sealing of electrical fixtures, installation of a low-flow showerhead, a voucher for a free heating system cleaning, installation of LED light bulbs, and other

electricity savings measures.

READ MORE: ‘Very glad to be here’: P.E.I. man credits bystanders, defibrillator after on-ice collapse

Myers says the program is available to Islanders – including renters – with a total household income of $50,000 or less.