July 12, 2019 10:22 am
St. Thomas man charged with sex offences involving a child

The 36-year-old man turned himself in Thursday morning around 8 a.m. and detectives took him into custody, officers said.

Police in St. Thomas say a man has been arrested and charged with several sex offences involving a child.

According to police, the St. Thomas man is facing multiple charges including sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching person under 16.

He was released on a promise to appear in court.

