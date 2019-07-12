St. Thomas man charged with sex offences involving a child
A A
Police in St. Thomas say a man has been arrested and charged with several sex offences involving a child.
The 36-year-old man turned himself in Thursday morning around 8 a.m. and detectives took him into custody, officers said.
READ MORE: St. Thomas police officer charged in sexual assault involving youth
According to police, the St. Thomas man is facing multiple charges including sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching person under 16.
He was released on a promise to appear in court.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.