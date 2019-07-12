N.S. man pleads guilty to multiple charges under Fisheries Act

A Nova Scotia man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges under Canada’s Fisheries Act.

Zackery Hubley of Tantallon, N.S., pleaded guilty to two violations of the Fishery General Regulations and a third violation of the Atlantic Fishery Regulations.

READ MORE: 5th North Atlantic right whale dead in Canadian waters, speed limits imposed in Gulf of St. Lawrence

In a release, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) says investigations into Hubley took place over several months.

The department says fishery officers saw Hubley fishing illegally up to seven miles over the line into Lobster Fishing Area 41 twice from March 25 to April 13.

READ MORE: No suspects, few leads as sabotaged Canadian Coast Guard vessel remains unrepaired

According to a press release, fishery officers located, hauled and seized 258 lobster traps, lines and buoys that Hubley had used to fish illegally from April 14-18.

DFO says Hubley violated the ’72-hour rule’ by leaving fishing gear unattended from January 6 to April 14.

On the morning of April 13, Hubley was arrested by fishery officers on his boat in Indian Harbour, N.S.

READ MORE: Pictou County man arrested for impaired boating, assaulting peace officer

Hubley had charges filed against him on June 21. The judge imposed the following penalties following his guilty plea:

Fishing lobster outside of Lobster Fishing Area 33 – $6,000

Fishing more than a maximum of 250 lobster traps as stated in licence conditions – $2,000

Leaving lobster fishing gear unattended for more than 72 consecutive hours – $1,500

Ordered forfeiture of the seized lobster – $5,984

Ordered forfeiture of the eight illegal lobster traps

According to the DFO, inshore commercial lobster harvesters are only permitted to fish in the Lobster Fishing Area on their licence.