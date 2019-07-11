Calgary driver frustrated with BMW Canada, local dealership after engine problems

A Calgary driver is upset with BMW Canada and a local dealership after his vehicle’s engine seized.

Rabinth Anand bought a used 2012 BMW X5 from a used car dealer back in November 2018. He was excited about his family’s new wheels but isn’t excited any longer.

“I’m regretting it. I’m regretting it really bad,” Anand said.

That’s because a few months later, his engine light came on.

He took it to BMW Gallery Calgary to get it checked out and that’s when he said he got the bad news.

“They took it for another test drive and he called me and said, ‘I’m sorry, we had to tow the car back to the garage. The engine died.'”

Anand doesn’t understand how that happened. He got a Carfax report when he bought the vehicle from a non-BMW retailer.

From that report, he thought everything was fine with the vehicle.

He has since contacted BMW Canada to find out about getting the vehicle fixed, but said he hasn’t had much luck.

Global News also reached out to BMW Canada for comment.

“Our records indicate the vehicle has not been maintained as per manufacturers standards,” the statement reads in part. “The oil services were severely overdue or incomplete. Overdue or lack of regular oil services would cause accelerated wear and failure on the vehicle’s engine.”

BMW Canada also noted Carfax reports should not be solely relied upon when buying a vehicle.

But Anand said he isn’t convinced the damage wasn’t done prior to the engine light coming on.

“I told them, ‘You broke my car. I’m not asking you for a new car, I’m not asking you for a new engine, please, just fix my car.'”

Global News reached out to BMW Gallery and got this response from general manager Justin Ratushniak:

“The customer brought their vehicle into the dealership with complaints of an engine malfunction warning. Through multiple diagnosis, we have determined that the engine needs to be replaced. We did not sell the customer this vehicle and in good faith have done our best to assist the customer.”

Ratushniak also said the dealership has absorbed some of the costs of fixing the engine. It has also been given the go-ahead to get assistance from the manufacturer.

BMW Canada has confirmed to Global News that it has offered to pay 40 per cent of the cost to assist in the repairs.

But Anand said he doesn’t know how he’ll cover the rest, along with the loan he still owes the bank for the vehicle.

“I put some of the savings, and everything that I had, I put it towards the down payment,” he added.

Global News also reached out to AMVIC, Alberta’s automotive regulator.

It wouldn’t comment specifically on this case, but did say there are things consumers can do when buying a used vehicle.

One of those things is requesting and reviewing the vehicle’s history — which Anand did.

If someone is buying from an AMVIC-licensed dealer, regulations require the dealer to provide a vehicle history disclosure for used vehicles, as well as a mechanical fitness assessment.

AMVIC does not, however, have authority to regulate private sales.

Anand said he doesn’t know what steps he’ll take next — whether he’ll fix the engine or sell the vehicle.