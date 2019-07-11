World
July 11, 2019 9:01 pm

U.S. Coast Guard has seized 40,000 pounds of drugs since May

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: U.S. Coast Guard storms narco-submarine in huge Pacific Ocean drug bust

A A

The U.S. Coast Guard has offloaded tons of cocaine and marijuana seized from boats and even a semi-submarine in the Pacific.

READ MORE: Investigation into Alberta-B.C. drug trafficking network ends in $1M bust, 6 arrests : ALERT

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence was on hand Thursday as 39,000 pounds (17,690 kilograms) of cocaine and 933 pounds (423 kilograms) of marijuana were taken off the cutter Munro at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado.

The Coast Guard says the drugs have an estimated street value of $569 million.

The drugs were seized in 14 operations since May in international waters off Mexico and Central and South America.

WATCH: Investigation into Alberta-B.C. drug trafficking network ends in $1M bust

Fifty-five smuggling suspects were taken into custody.

The agency released dramatic video of armed crew members boarding a semi-submersible racing through the waves off of South America last month. Photos also were released of the Coast Guard sinking drug boats.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
drug smuggling
Drug Trafficking
Drugs
Mike Pence
U.S. Coast Guard
u.s. coast guard seizes drugs

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.