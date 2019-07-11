Float plane crashes in Hawk Junction, Ont.

Police say several people are believed to have died in a plane crash Thursday morning in Hawk Junction, Ont.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which has been called in to conduct an investigation, said the crash involved a deHavilland Beaver DHC-2 float plane.

Ontario Provincial Police said they were called to the scene at 9 a.m. on Thursday. They could not comment on how many people were on board or identify any of the passengers.

“At this time, we believe them all to be deceased, however, we can’t disclose the number of people or identities,” OPP Const. Trevor Tremblay said.

Hawk Junction is located about 250 km north of Sault Ste. Marie.

#SuperiorEastOPP are still at the scene of a plane crash on Montgomery Avenue in Hawk Junction. Transport Canada will be attending the scene. Please avoid this area if possible. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.^tt — OPP North East (@OPP_NER) July 11, 2019