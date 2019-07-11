Severe thunderstorm warnings lifted for Starland County, areas near Hanna

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 3:36 p.m. Thursday for parts of southern Alberta, including Starland County and areas near Hanna and Richdale.

The storm is “capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain,” the alert read.

The thunderstorm was moving in a southeast direction at a speed of 45 km/h.

“Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches,” the weather agency said.

The warnings were lifted about 35 minutes after they were issued.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

