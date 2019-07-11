Northern Manitoba man drowns after swim in the Gods River: RCMP

RCMP in Shamattawa are investigating a drowning in the northern Manitoba community.

Police said they found an unresponsive local man, 39, behind the 100 block of Riverside Road July 10.

He was pronounced dead on-scene.

READ MORE: Why incorrect terms like ‘dry drowning’ can be confusing for parents

The investigation has determined that the man initially went for a swim in the Gods River, but was pulled under by the current.

After being in the water for an extended amount of time, he finally resurfaced and was brought to shore by bystanders.

WATCH: 2019 Manitoba Drowning Report