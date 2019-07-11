34 restaurants joining Paint the Town Red to support United Way Peterborough

A record 34 restaurants will be participating in this year’s Paint the Town Red fundraiser in support of the United Way of Peterborough and District.

The event is set for July 17 in which restaurants — in Peterborough and Peterborough County — will be donating 25 per cent of their daily sales to support the United Way’s annual Community Campaign.

“I am thrilled be part of Paint the Town Red this year and even more excited to see restaurants in the County of Peterborough participating for the first time including: Jack’s Restaurant in Lakefield and Rallis Burger Family Restaurant in Bridgenorth,” stated campaign chairman David Goyette.

Erica Richmond, United Way development officer and event coordinator, says the event is her favourite fundraiser of the year.

“I believe that food has the power to bring people together and this is consistently demonstrated during this event as community members support local businesses who are supporting our community,” she said.

“It’s a full circle of support bound together by food, conversation and local love.”

Last year’s event raised more than $16,000. Since 2013, the event has raised more than $75,000.

2019 Paint the Town Red Participating Restaurants:

Amandala’s

Ashburnham Ale House

BE Catering

Black Honey

The Boardwalk Board Game Lounge

Chick-a-biddy Acres (Wednesday Market)

Cora Peterborough

Cork & Bean

Dodrio Bubble Tea, Anime Cafe & Game Lounge

The Edison

Fresh Dreams

Freshii

Gerti’s

Hunter Street Tavern

Island Cream

Jack’s Restaurant – Lakefield and Peterborough locations

Kettle Drums

La Hacienda

La Mesita Restaurante

Night Kitchen

The Olde Stone Brewing Company

The Only Café

Pita Pit – George Street

PROVIDENCE

Rallis Burger Family Restaurant

Real Thai Cuisine

Riley’s Pub

Sam’s Place

Silver Bean Cafe

St Veronus

Sunset Grill

Tiny Greens: Vegan Plant Cafe

Turnball Cafe

The United Way’s 2019-2020 campaign officially kicks off in September.