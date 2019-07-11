Crime
July 11, 2019 3:36 pm
Updated: July 11, 2019 3:43 pm

Child pornography investigation leads to arrest of Peterborough man

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Jared Robert Collins, 26, of Pinewood Drive, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.

Elise Amendola / The Canadian Press
A A

A Peterborough man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation.

Peterborough Police Service say their investigation led to a search of a west-end residence on Thursday, where electronic devices were seized.

READ MORE: Peterborough police online probe leads to child luring arrest

Jared Robert Collins, 26, of Pinewood Drive, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

WATCH: Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Child Porn
Child porn arrest
child porn investigation
Child Pornography
electronic devices seized
Jared Collins
Peterborough
Peterborough Police Service

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.