Child pornography investigation leads to arrest of Peterborough man

A Peterborough man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation.

Peterborough Police Service say their investigation led to a search of a west-end residence on Thursday, where electronic devices were seized.

Jared Robert Collins, 26, of Pinewood Drive, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

