Okanagan teen races to checkered flag in California for season’s 5th win

Another weekend, another podium finish for Marco Kacic.

At Sonoma Raceway in California on Sunday, the West Kelowna teen took the checkered flag in Round 8 of the 2019 F4 Formula Pro USA Western Championship.

The win came after a disappointing result during Round 7 on Saturday. Kacic started from pole position, but was knocked out the race after getting hit from behind on the first lap.

The win also followed a successful weekend May 18-19 at Portland International Raceway in Oregon, where he placed second during Round 5, then took top spot in Round 6.

At Sonoma, Kacic posted the quickest time during practice on Friday, then followed that up by earning pole position during qualifying on Saturday — his sixth of the season.

But on the first lap of the race, a driver behind him went too deep into a corner and slid into the back of Kacic. The contact damaged Kacic’s rear suspension, knocking him out of the race.

“The incident was really disappointing,” said Kacic, who received last-minute funding to attend the race. “We worked so hard just to get here, we put it on pole and then we didn’t even make it to lap two in the race.”

Taking the checkered flag was Kyle Loh of California, with Rayce Dykstra of Colorado in second.

For Sunday’s race, Kacic placed second in a shortened morning qualifying session because of two crashes.

During the race, Kacic made his move for first on a hair-pin corner, outbraking leader Loh, then passing on the outside. From there, he stretched his lead and earned a commanding win. Dykstra placed second, with Loh in third.

This win was Kacic’s fifth this season. He also won a race in January, but that was during the winter season.

There are four races remaining, and the Canadian is leading the field with 177 points. Dykstra is second with 146, with Loh in third at 126.

There are four races remaining, all at Laguna Seca in California, July 25-28 and Aug. 31-Sept. 1.