Cambridge man arrested in connection with robbery at Kitchener convenience store: police

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a recent robbery at a convenience store in Kitchener.

Police say the man was arrested Wednesday after he was located on Middleton Street in Cambridge.

The robbery occurred at a convenience store on Activa Avenue on July 5.

Police say that a man entered the store at around 4:30 a.m. and demanded money from the clerk. He then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A 34-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with robbery and breach of probation.