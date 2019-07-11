Donation van stolen from St. Vincent de Paul of Kingston after break-in

St. Vincent de Paul Society of Kingston is trying to raise funds to buy a new van after their donation van was stolen from their property.

In late June, the Kingston location on Stephen Street was broken into, and the key fob for the van they use to pick up donations was taken during that break-in.

According to a news release from the society, the van was taken from the parking lot on June 25. The van was then involved in an accident, which left the society without a vehicle for their daily operations.

Although some insurance money will help cover costs, it will not completely cover the cost of a new van.

“This will provide some money towards a new vehicle, but we must come up with the additional funds needed to secure another van,” said Judy Fyfe, executive director of the society.

Fyfe continued, saying its been difficult for the organization to keep up with their daily tasks.

“Many wishing to donate clothing and household items have been asked to hold on to their donation until we can get the transportation problem sorted,” Fyfe said.

“We are also struggling to keep our pantry and kitchen supplied with the food necessary to keep up with the demand.”

Fyfe is asking the public to consider contributing a donation to the society in order to help them buy a new van.