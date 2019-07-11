Environment
July 11, 2019 11:14 am

Full evacuation of Pikangikum First Nation resumes amid growing forest fire

By Staff The Canadian Press

PIKANGIKUM, Ont. – The evacuation of Pikangikum First Nation in northwestern Ontario has resumed as a growing forest fire rages nearby.

The Ministry of Natural Resources says Red Fire 39 has grown to more than 507 square kilometres – larger than Quebec City.

It says crews are setting up hose lines on the east and northwest sides of the fire, and sprinklers have been installed southwest of the community.

Evacuation by land and water for the rest of Pikangikum’s 3,800 residents had been on hold because of a lack of places to send evacuees.

On Wednesday, Saskatchewan agreed to take in up to 2,000 residents.

The grand chief of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation calls that a relief for residents unsure where they would end up.

The Canadian Armed Forces says more than 1,350 people have been airlifted out of Pikangikum so far.

