Man dead after assault in Grassy Narrows First Nation: OPP

GRASSY NARROWS, Ont. – Provincial police say they are investigating after a man died in a northern Ontario First Nation community.

OPP say they were called to assist a man who had been allegedly assaulted on a road in Grassy Narrows First Nation in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

They say officers located the man, who was unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified him as 30-year-old Kenneth Scott of Grassy Narrows.

Police say they have arrested a 35-year-old man and charged him with aggravated assault.

They say an autopsy will be conducted this week.