Winnipeg police to release new information about Thelma Krull homicide
Winnipeg police will be updating the public with new information about the Thelma Krull case Thursday morning.
Krull, 57, a Winnipeg grandmother, went missing on this day in 2015. She was last seen leaving her Valley Gardens home for her regular morning walk and never returned.
In October 2018, a hunter in the RM of Tache found a skull that was identified as Krull’s.
That development came after years of searches, public pleas and fading hope to find Krull alive.
Police say they will be releasing new information about the case at an 11 a.m. press conference.
