1 year later, woman’s disappearance continues to baffle Hamilton police

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the mysterious disappearance of a woman in Hamilton.

Monica Chisar was last seen by a friend on July 11, 2018 in the area of Barton Street East and Parkdale Avenue North and was reported missing by her family on Sept. 28, 2018.

Investigators with the Hamilton police major crime unit believe the 29-year-old woman may have been the victim of foul play but say it’s possible she is alive and has chosen to disappear for reasons only known to her.

Police are urging anyone with information on Chisar’s whereabouts to come forward.

At the time of her disappearance, Chisar was described as a five-foot-seven white woman weighing 170 pounds with green eyes and shoulder-length reddish-brown hair.

One year later HPS Major Crime Unit continues to look for Missing Person Monica Chisar. If you have any information that can assist please call (905)546-3829. https://t.co/2xxEBaqamr pic.twitter.com/8zYF6dC9VJ — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 11, 2019

Chisar has a small star tattoo on the left side of her neck, a crown on her left wrist and tattoos on her upper back with the words “Ethan” and “I love my daddy FC.”

She was known to associate with friends across the Greater Toronto Area and also had a connection to Kitchener.