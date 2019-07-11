Amber Alert issued for 2 young boys, vulnerable person last seen in Newmarket, Ont.
Officials have issued an Amber Alert for two young children and a “vulnerable person” who were last seen in Newmarket, Ont., Wednesday afternoon.
The alert, which was broadcast just after 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, said the boys — Harrison and Keegan Laroque — along with 70-year-old Leo Easton were last known to be at the Upper Canada Mall. The mall is located near Yonge Street and Davis Drive West.
It’s believed the trio are travelling in a 2006 Blue Pontiac Montana with the Ontario licence plate BVBP 364.
The York Regional Police first put out a notice after 8:30 p.m. advising the three were missing.
If the boys, the man, and/or the vehicle are spotted, residents are urged to contact 911 immediately.
More to come.
