Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with Toronto man’s death

Toronto police say a 35-year-old suspect has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man in the city’s west end in May.

Police said emergency crews were called to a commercial unit on Millwick Drive, near Islington Avenue and Steeles Avenue West, before 9 a.m. on May 3 with reports of a shooting.

Thirty-two-year-old Justin Kyle Ezeard was found with “obvious signs of trauma” and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

In an update released Wednesday evening, police said Toronto resident Shawn Vassel was arrested earlier in the day.

He was charged with second-degree murder, discharge of a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, and two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a probation order.

Vassel is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

