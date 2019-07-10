Two youth found dead due to suspected CO poisoning in Saskatchewan: RCMP

Police are releasing limited details during an “unimaginably difficult” time for families after two youth were found dead in Saskatchewan.

Two unresponsive people were initially reported at a recreational community in the Prince Albert RCMP detachment area at roughly 1:40 p.m. CT on July 9.

EMS reported a 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl deceased upon arrival. Their names have not been released by police.

Preliminary investigation indicates the deaths are the result of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, according to RCMP.

The youth were cousins and their families said they were the best of friends.

RCMP said they were visiting the residence with family members and no one else present required medical treatment.

The Saskatchewan coroner’s service is investigating.

