Grandmother dead, young girl in critical condition after near double-drowning in Oakville

An elderly woman has drowned and a young girl are in critical condition after they were pulled from a pool in Oakville.

Halton police say they received a call shortly after 12 p.m. on Wednesday that a four-year-old girl and her 79-year-old grandmother were found face-down in a pool on Yarmouth Crescent.

Police say a neighbour pulled the elderly woman out of the water, while the child’s mother pulled her daughter out of the pool.

When officers arrived, they attempted to perform CPR on the woman, but their efforts were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl regained consciousness before police arrived and she was transported to McMaster Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Criminal investigators showed up to the scene due to protocol, but police say the incident was a tragedy and not suspicious.

No names have been released.