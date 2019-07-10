Severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C.’s Interior

For the third week in a row, a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several regions in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada issued the warning, stating “conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain and large hail. Strong wind gusts are also possible.”

Heads up in these areas of the BC Interior – a threat of severe thunderstorms through the afternoon and early evening! pic.twitter.com/sGReC4H3DS — Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) July 10, 2019

Regions under the thunderstorm watch include the Fraser Canyon, the Cariboo, the North and South Thomson, Nicola, Shuswap, Okanagan, Boundary, Arrow Lakes plus North and West Columbia.

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.