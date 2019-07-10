Hamilton man facing charges after crashing into police cruiser in Sarnia

A Hamilton man is still in custody in Sarnia after he drove into a police cruiser overnight Tuesday.

Sarnia police say they responded to a report of a vehicle that had remained stationary through several cycles of stop lights at an intersection around 1:30 a.m., on July 9, 2019.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male driver slumped over his steering wheel with the vehicle still running.

After several attempts to wake up the driver by knocking on the car’s windows, the driver awoke and drove into a police car which was blocking him in, police said.

After the crash, officers were able to break into the driver’s side window and place the car into park.

In a search of the suspect vehicle, a quantity of cash and a large quantity of a pre-packaged substance were found, which was later discovered to be fentanyl.

Neil Joseph Hagan, 22, of Hamilton is facing three charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and breach of probation.

