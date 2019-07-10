Rick Zamperin: Is equal pay even achievable for USA women’s soccer?

By now you have likely heard about the United States women’s national soccer team’s efforts to achieve equal pay with their male counterparts.

While celebrating their second consecutive, and record fourth, World Cup title on Wednesday with a parade in New York City, fans who attended chanted “equal pay” when U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) president Carlos Cordeiro addressed the crowd.

Once the chanting died down, Cordeiro said: “We believe all female athletes deserve fair and equitable pay and together I think we can get this done.”

The comment comes about four months after the 28 players on the team launched a pay discrimination lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation, alleging they get paid less than the U.S. men’s team despite winning more games, registering higher TV ratings and bringing in more revenue.

The two sides have agreed to mediation in an effort to resolve the dispute out of court.

But the question is, is equal pay even achievable?

When analyzing game revenue between 2016 and 2018, the U.S. women’s games generated roughly $50.8 million compared to the $49.9 million brought in by games the American men played in. It’s worth noting, however, that in 2018 alone the women played almost twice as many games as the men did.

The issue the USSF must iron out boils down to how the players are paid. Right now, players earn a big portion of their pay through bonuses, and while that is easily controlled when the two teams are playing friendlies (exhibition games), it gets much more complicated when FIFA, soccer’s world governing body, puts on its major international events.

For example, the pool of money is substantially larger for the men’s World Cup compared to the women’s tournament, which are both held every four years, due to a massive disparity in sponsorship dollars, merchandise sales, broadcast rights fees and tickets sales.

The just-completed 2019 Women’s World Cup in France is estimated to have generated $131 million, $30 million of which was shared by all the players in the tournament and $4 million went to the champion Americans.

The 2018 men’s World Cup in Russia churned out more than $6 billion in revenue, had a $400-million pool of money for the players, and France’s championship-winning squad shared $38 million.

So while the U.S. women’s national soccer team deserves to be paid as much as the men’s side, it is going to be extremely difficult to make that a reality.