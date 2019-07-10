Salvation Army foodbank in Kelowna in need of donations

The Salvation Army foodbank in Kelowna is looking for a helping hand following a sharp rise in demand.

Foodbank organizers say they are in desperate need of food staples, such as cereal, pasta, canned soups, baked beans and legumes.

“Over the past three months, we have seen a 47 per cent increase in individuals and families accessing our services from the same period last year,” said community ministries co-ordinator Sonia Withers.

WATCH BELOW (Aired Jan. 17, 2019): Okanagan program to reduce food waste, increase food security

“There are many reasons for this, and the reality is that everything continues to increase in cost each year, and people are simply not making enough to pay all their bills and still put food on their table.”

The Salvation Army says that 37 per cent of the people it serves are under 18 years old.

“During the school year, there are some wonderful organizations that are providing support to children in the school system,” said Withers.

“However, the demands for food support on the family are often increased over the summer months.”

WATCH BELOW (Aired Feb. 12, 2019): Salvation Army is hoping more volunteers step forward to be trained in the event of natural disasters

On Saturday, July 13, the Salvation Army will be holding a food drive at The Real Canadian Superstore on Baron Road in Kelowna, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Volunteers will be on-site to accept donations.

“Donations to the food bank are always important and always needed,” said Capt. Darryl Burry, Salvation Army Kelowna’s executive director.

“Hunger does not take a break for the summer and so we are so deeply thankful for how this community continues to step-up to support our most vulnerable citizens.”

For more about Salvation Army Kelowna, click here.