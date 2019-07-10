2 pedestrians seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in North York
Toronto police say two female pedestrians were seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle in North York on Wednesday.
Police said officers responded to a call in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area just after noon.
Police said one victim is in life-threatening condition, while the other is in serious, possibly life-threatening condition. Both are being transported to a trauma centre.
Finch Avenue is closed as police investigate.
