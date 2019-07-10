Traffic
July 10, 2019 12:40 pm
Updated: July 10, 2019 12:49 pm

2 pedestrians seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in North York

By Digital Broadcast Journalist

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Toronto police say two female pedestrians were seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle in North York on Wednesday.

Police said officers responded to a call in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area just after noon.

Police said one victim is in life-threatening condition, while the other is in serious, possibly life-threatening condition. Both are being transported to a trauma centre.

Finch Avenue is closed as police investigate.

