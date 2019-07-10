2 pedestrians seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in North York

Toronto police say two female pedestrians were seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle in North York on Wednesday.

Police said officers responded to a call in the Jane Street and Finch Avenue area just after noon.

READ MORE: Family identifies victim of fatal pedestrian hit-and-run as mother of three

Police said one victim is in life-threatening condition, while the other is in serious, possibly life-threatening condition. Both are being transported to a trauma centre.

Finch Avenue is closed as police investigate.

Update:

– the second woman has also been taken to a trauma centre

– no further details on her injuries, but they at least serious, possibly life threatening

– we expect the road closures to remain in effect for an extended period of time@TrafficServices @TPS31Div #GO1287128^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 10, 2019