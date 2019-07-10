Victim killed in Sunday’s Hwy. 417 crash identified

One of the victims in Sunday’s crash on Highway 417 that killed two people has been identified by her family as 62-year-old Corinne Monette of Ottawa.

Monette was killed after a collision involving a vehicle that was reportedly driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway on Sunday afternoon.

In a statement, Monette’s daughter, Laura Matte, thanked everyone for the heartfelt messages she has received.

“I would like to thank everyone who has reached out to me and the family over the last few days. Your kind words and overwhelming love [are] something we can’t explain,” Matte wrote.

“This is such a senseless tragedy that, unfortunately, took my mom’s life and affected many others.”

Matte went on to speak of Monette’s generosity and love for everyone she met.

“My mom Corinne had a heart of gold. She would help anyone who asked and even those who didn’t. She truly had mother’s intuition to not only me but anyone who might need a mother’s love,” Matte said.

“Corinne was also the best friend anyone could ever ask for. Whether it was a shoulder to cry on, an ear to listen or a hand to hold, anyone who met her loved her instantly.

“Maybe it was her smile, maybe it was her spirit. No one will forget the impact she made on their lives.”

Just before the crash, Ottawa police were following the vehicle that was reportedly travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes as part of an ongoing investigation, but the operation was called off due to safety reasons.

The SIU has invoked its mandate in the crash and has named an Ottawa police service member as the subject of the investigation.

Update regarding yesterday's fatal collision in Ottawa: 1 officer from Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is designated as subject officer and 3 officers designated as witness (2 OPP and 1 OPS). As for the two injured men, 27 and 28, still in hospital in non-life threatening condition. — SIU (@SIUOntario) July 8, 2019

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, and the driver that police were pursuing has not been identified.

More to come.