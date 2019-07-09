Mike Prince is Kelowna’s king of hydro flight

Mike Prince is living the dream. It says so on his hat.

In fact, the words are painted in large, white letters on Prince’s wide-brimmed cowboy hat that he bought in Mexico.

As the owner of Hydrofly Kelowna, Prince’s job, and his passion, is teaching people to fly on the water.

“The all-encompassing term is called hydro flight,” Prince said.

WATCH: JetLev – How does it work?

How does it work?

Basically, you attach the output of a Sea-Doo to a board and strap it to your feet.

The Sea-Doo operator controls the flow of the jets using the throttle of the Sea-Doo. Prince says anybody can ride a hydro flyboard.

WATCH: World record jet pack flight

But to see hydro flight done right, you need to watch Prince because he’s the king of the hydro flyboard.

Prince is a cowboy on a 255-horsepower stream of jet-propelled water, floating effortlessly 60 feet above Okanagan Lake and riding it like a bucking bronco.

Prince was addicted to hydro flight from the moment he first saw it.

“I had to get the gear, and the only way to justify spending that much on the gear was to start a business,” Prince said.

WATCH: Flyboarding record broken at Kalamalka Lake

Hydrofly Kelowna is now in its fifth year of operation of propelling people to new heights.

For $149, you, too, can test your balance and defy the law of gravity.

“You’ll get all your instructions wet suit, life jacket, helmet and then you will get about 25 minutes in water time one on one with an instructor and in that time everybody gets it,” Prince said.