London man charged with attempted fraud after vehicle unlawfully towed: police

A 38-year-old London tow truck driver is facing charges including mischief and attempted fraud after police allege he unlawfully towed a woman’s vehicle from the scene of a crash last month in northeast London.

The incident happened around 12:20 p.m. on June 29, police said Tuesday.

According to investigators, the woman contacted a roadside assistance service to have her vehicle towed from the scene of a collision to the Accident Reporting Centre (ARC).

It’s alleged the accused arrived shortly afterward and told the woman he had been sent by the service she had contacted — except that wasn’t true, police said.

Police said the woman found that out when she arrived at the ARC and learned her vehicle had been taken somewhere else without her knowledge.

The vehicle was later located with the help of police and returned to the owner.

The accused also faces charges of personation to gain advantage and possession of property obtained by crime. He was released from custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.