14K customers in the dark due to substation fault in Mission

BC Hydro says about 14,000 customers lost power in Maple Ridge on Tuesday.

BC Hydro says about 14,000 customers in Mission have been left without power due to a substation fault.

The power company said crews were en route to assess the problem, and were expected to arrive on site around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

BC Hydro spokesperson Geoff Hastings said the outage was caused by equipment failure, but that electricians hoped to have power restored by 2:30 p.m.

The District of Mission said both the Leisure Centre and Welton Common offices have been closed indefinitely due to the outage.

