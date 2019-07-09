14K customers in the dark due to substation fault in Mission

BC Hydro says about 14,000 customers in Mission have been left without power due to a substation fault.

The power company said crews were en route to assess the problem, and were expected to arrive on site around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

BC Hydro spokesperson Geoff Hastings said the outage was caused by equipment failure, but that electricians hoped to have power restored by 2:30 p.m.

The District of Mission said both the Leisure Centre and Welton Common offices have been closed indefinitely due to the outage.