Thompson RCMP searching for missing teen

Police in Thompson are asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing teen.

RCMP say 14-year-old Allison Bighetty was last seen in Thompson around 10 p.m. June 29.

Bighetty is 5’5″ tall with brown hair. She was last seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

Police believe she is still in the Thompson area.

Anyone with information on Bighetty’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-677-6911.

RELATED VIDEO: Thompson mayor calls on province to fix ‘mistake’ on road and bridge funding plan