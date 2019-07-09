missing person
July 9, 2019 4:32 pm

Thompson RCMP searching for missing teen

By Online producer  Global News
Allison Bighetty, 14, was last seen in Thompson June, 29, 2019.

RCMP/Submitted
Police in Thompson are asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing teen.

RCMP say 14-year-old Allison Bighetty was last seen in Thompson around 10 p.m. June 29.

Bighetty is 5’5″ tall with brown hair. She was last seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

Police believe she is still in the Thompson area.

Anyone with information on Bighetty’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 204-677-6911.

