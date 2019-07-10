Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler to sign a painting of his portrait for auction

Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler has agreed to sign Kylie Pantel’s painting of his portrait.

Last week, Pantel, a 25-year-old Winnipeg teacher and painter, was on a quest to have Wheeler sign her painting so she could donate it for auction. She tried to no avail to reach out to Wheeler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Her story was published by Global News on July 2. The next day, Pantel was contacted by Sam Wheeler, Blake’s wife, who said that Blake has agreed to sign the portrait upon his return to Winnipeg at the end of August.

Pantel’s story was shared by many seeking to help her achieve her goal.

“I was very excited and grateful to hear from Sam Wheeler. She was very sweet and kind,” said Pantel.

Pantel will donate the painting to the Golf 4 Project 11, a Project 11 golf tournament in memory of Christy O’Dowda on July 25. The painting will be auctioned off after the tournament and dinner. Proceeds will go towards Project 11, in support of mental health and well-being.

Although Blake will not be in town, Sam offered to co-ordinate a time to have the painting signed for the winner of the auctioned piece at a later date.

“It wasn’t something they had to do,” said Pantel.

“I think that shows just how great they truly are. Sam is also involved in the Project 11 foundation and values what the program offers. Hearing that they are willing to help out is phenomenal.”

This is Pantel’s second painting of an athlete. She painted the first for a Minnesota Twins player. She attended a Twins game in 2017 and was featured on the jumbotron several times in an attempt to get the portrait signed for her birthday. She was quite disappointed when the player refused to sign it.

Blake Wheeler’s signing of her new masterpiece is a source of redemption for Pantel.