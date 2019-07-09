The Trews, Marianas Trench, Trooper, Platinum Blonde among acts to play grandstand at Western Fair

As the 144th Western Fair inches closer, organizers have announced the musical lineup marking the return to grandstand concerts.

“The grandstand is a nostalgic place for many fairgoers,” said marketing director Greg Blanchard. “It’s fitting that we are adding three concerts to the grandstand lineup this year.”

READ MORE: 10 days of fun in the Forest City kicks off at the Western Fair Friday

On Tuesday, September 10, The Trews will play with the Julian Taylor Band opening. The following day, Marianas Trench will perform with opening act Virginia to Vegas. The concert series will close out on Thursday, September 12 with Trooper and Platinum Blonde co-headlining.

Tickets are listed as $35 for the Tuesday and Wednesday shows and $30 for the Thursday show. They can be purchased online beginning July 12 or in person, with concertgoers asked to call 519-438-7203 ext. 0 or email cexperience@westernfairdistrict.com for ticket locations.

The 2019 Western Fair runs from September 6 to 15.