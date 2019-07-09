2 consecutive heat alerts issued for London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued consecutive heat alerts for the London region as temperatures are set to soar above 30 C.

The forecast calls for daytime highs of 31 C on Tuesday and Wednesday, exceeding the health unit’s heat alert threshold.

READ MORE: Heat alert issued in London region ahead of sweltering Friday

“While the weather will be hot today, it won’t feel as intense as some of the recent temperatures we’ve experienced,” said Randy Walker, public health inspector. “That concerns us because people may be less vigilant and not take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from the sun’s damaging UV rays. It’s important to cover exposed skin and use sunblock, as well as to wear a hat, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and to not overexert yourself outside.”

The muggy conditions are expected to return on Wednesday as humidex values are expected to make it feel like 39 C, continuing overnight before the alert is lifted on Thursday.

READ MORE: Southwestern Ontario ready to soak up the sunshine for start of summer season

The health unit recommends the following tips to avoid heat-related illness:

• Drink plenty of water and natural juices throughout the day, even if you don’t feel very thirsty. Remember to take sips often and not to guzzle your drink.

• Never leave a child or pet in a parked car or sleeping outside in direct sunlight.

• Avoid drinking alcoholic beverages, as well as coffee and cola.

• When possible, avoid spending too much time outdoors. If you must be outside, seek shade as much as possible. Plan outdoor activities in the early morning or evening.

• Wear a wide-brimmed hat when outdoors.

• Keep shades or drapes drawn and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home.

• Avoid turning on electric lights in your home.

• Take a cool bath or shower periodically or cool down with cool, wet towels.

• Wear loose-fitting, light clothing.

• Avoid eating heavy meals and using your oven.

• Avoid intense or moderately intense physical activity.

• Use fans to draw cool air at night, but do not rely on a fan as a primary cooling device during extended periods of excessive heat.

• Reduce the use of personal vehicles and stop unnecessary idling.

• Avoid using oil-based paints and glues, pesticides and gas-powered small engines.